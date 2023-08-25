UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Manchester police seek 14-year-old boy

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester said they’re looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

They said Jowell Santiago left his home in Manchester on foot Thursday night.

Jowell Santiago, 14, of Manchester, was reported missing on Aug. 24.
Jowell Santiago, 14, of Manchester, was reported missing on Aug. 24.(Manchester police)

Jowell was described as having black hair with brown eyes. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a dark-colored t-shirt.

Police said he takes daily medication and may be in the Hartford area.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Friday morning rain
Technical Discussion: Muggier and unsettled as we close out the work week
Delivery driver arrested for shooting in Stratford
Amazon driver due in court following shooting of Uber driver in Stratford
The Connecticut Lottery.
CT Lottery’s ‘high-tier’ claims system back online

Latest News

West Haven tractor trailer - WFSB
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Jackknifed tractor trailer closes lanes on I-95 south in West Haven
Friday morning rain
Technical Discussion: Muggier and unsettled as we close out the work week
Torrington police said they're looking for a man following a serious Aug. 23 fight outside the...
Torrington police look to identify man following serious assault outside of smoke shop
Your Aug. 25 morning update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
Your Friday morning update