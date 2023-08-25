Manchester police seek 14-year-old boy
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester said they’re looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.
They said Jowell Santiago left his home in Manchester on foot Thursday night.
Jowell was described as having black hair with brown eyes. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a dark-colored t-shirt.
Police said he takes daily medication and may be in the Hartford area.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500.
