Manchester police seek 14-year-old boy

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester said they’re looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

They said Jowell Santiago left his home in Manchester on foot Thursday night.

Jowell Santiago, 14, of Manchester, was reported missing on Aug. 24. (Manchester police)

Jowell was described as having black hair with brown eyes. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a dark-colored t-shirt.

Police said he takes daily medication and may be in the Hartford area.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

