UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

North Haven firefighters mourns the loss of 23-year department veteran

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters are mourning the death of a 23-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department.

The department posted on Friday that Firefighter EMT Anthony Desimone, 50, passed away.

Firefighter EMT Anthony Desimone passed away after completing a shift for the North Haven Fire...
Firefighter EMT Anthony Desimone passed away after completing a shift for the North Haven Fire Department.(North Haven Fire Department)

It said Desimone had just completed a 38-hour continuous shift in the fire station and had been relieved of duty. He suffered a medical emergency as he arrived home.

“Family members witnessed him collapse and immediately called 911,” the North Haven Fire Department said. “Units from North Haven fire, police and Nelson Ambulance responded to provide medical care. [Firefighter] Desimone was transported to the Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounce dead after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.”

Before being hired as a career firefighter, he started as a North Haven volunteer firefighter with the North East Volunteer Fire Company #4, the department said.

Desimone was involved in a number of civic organizations, including the Knights of Columbus and the North Haven Little League.

He left behind a wife and two children.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized, the department said.

“We want to thank all of the area departments and businesses for their support during this very difficult time,” it said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Friday morning rain
Technical Discussion: Muggier and unsettled as we close out the work week
Delivery driver arrested for shooting in Stratford
Amazon driver due in court following shooting of Uber driver in Stratford
The Connecticut Lottery.
CT Lottery’s ‘high-tier’ claims system back online

Latest News

Channel 3 is your Back to School Authority.
TEACHER WISH LISTS: Gathering classroom supplies
Friday morning rain
Technical Discussion: Muggier and unsettled as we close out the work week
West Haven tractor trailer - WFSB
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Jackknifed tractor trailer closes lanes on I-95 south in West Haven
Jowell Santiago, 14, of Manchester, was reported missing on Aug. 24.
Manchester police seek 14-year-old boy