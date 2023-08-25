North Haven firefighters mourns the loss of 23-year department veteran

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters are mourning the death of a 23-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department.

The department posted on Friday that Firefighter EMT Anthony Desimone, 50, passed away.

Firefighter EMT Anthony Desimone passed away after completing a shift for the North Haven Fire Department. (North Haven Fire Department)

It said Desimone had just completed a 38-hour continuous shift in the fire station and had been relieved of duty. He suffered a medical emergency as he arrived home.

“Family members witnessed him collapse and immediately called 911,” the North Haven Fire Department said. “Units from North Haven fire, police and Nelson Ambulance responded to provide medical care. [Firefighter] Desimone was transported to the Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounce dead after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.”

Before being hired as a career firefighter, he started as a North Haven volunteer firefighter with the North East Volunteer Fire Company #4, the department said.

Desimone was involved in a number of civic organizations, including the Knights of Columbus and the North Haven Little League.

He left behind a wife and two children.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized, the department said.

“We want to thank all of the area departments and businesses for their support during this very difficult time,” it said.

