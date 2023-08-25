Route 6 closed in Farmington due to serious crash

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 6 in Farmington is closed Friday afternoon because of a serious crash.

It happened on Route 6 at Birdseye Road, Farmington police said.

Authorities said four people were taken to area hospitals for serious injuries. Two vehicles were involved.

Serious two car crash on RT 6 - 4 people taken to the hospital. Road is closed at Five Corners #wfsb pic.twitter.com/PKQfVk2PB9 — Susan Raff (@SusanRaff1) August 25, 2023

Route 6 eastbound is closed at Birdseye Road, said police. Traffic is being detoured down Fienemann Road or Birdseye.

Route 6 westbound is closed at Wolfpit road, police said.

“I-84 exit 38 (to westbound RT 6) will be detoured to South Rd and then Birdseye Rd,” said Farmington police.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Witnesses of the crash are asked to call Officer Murphy with the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates. You can follow traffic updates HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.