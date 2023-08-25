UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Route 6 closed in Farmington due to serious crash

It happened on Route 6 at Birdseye Road, Farmington police said.
It happened on Route 6 at Birdseye Road, Farmington police said.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 6 in Farmington is closed Friday afternoon because of a serious crash.

It happened on Route 6 at Birdseye Road, Farmington police said.

Authorities said four people were taken to area hospitals for serious injuries. Two vehicles were involved.

Route 6 eastbound is closed at Birdseye Road, said police. Traffic is being detoured down Fienemann Road or Birdseye.

Route 6 westbound is closed at Wolfpit road, police said.

“I-84 exit 38 (to westbound RT 6) will be detoured to South Rd and then Birdseye Rd,” said Farmington police.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Witnesses of the crash are asked to call Officer Murphy with the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates. You can follow traffic updates HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Friday Aug. 25. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Muggier and unsettled as we close out the work week
Delivery driver arrested for shooting in Stratford
Amazon driver due in court following shooting of Uber driver in Stratford
The Connecticut Lottery.
CT Lottery’s ‘high-tier’ claims system back online

Latest News

West Haven tractor trailer - WFSB
Tractor trailer driver cited following jackknifing incident on I-95 in West Haven
West Haven tractor trailer - WFSB
TRAFFIC ALERT: Jackknifed tractor trailer slows traffic in West Haven
This camper rollover closed two lanes on I-84 west in Waterbury.
Camper rollover closes lanes on I-84 in Waterbury
East Lyme blasting - WFSB - DOT
Blasting intermittently closes I-95 in East Lyme