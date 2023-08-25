UConn Sports
SOMETHING’S COOKING: A new spin on a cafeteria classic

SOMETHING'S COOKING: A new spin on a cafeteria classic
By Roger Susanin
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - With student returning to the classroom for the fall semester, the Something’s Cooking crew has been enlisting Connecticut celebrity chefs to help parents step up their back-to-school lunches!

Chef Tyler Anderson, a reality tv star and owner of Millwright’s in Simsbury and a bunch of other local restaurants, is having fun in the kitchen with his kids.

“They can make a real mess but you know what they are cute and they’re fun,” said Chef Tyler.

Today, these chefs are putting a new spin on a kid’s classic of chicken tenders.

After coating the tenders in flour, pop them into a bowl of egg yolks and the assembly line continues as we coat the tendies in Japanese panko breadcrumbs.

Next, fry both sides in vegetable oil until their golden brown and best of all Chef Tyler knows how to ensure your kids tenders will still be warm at lunch time.

“This is the trick of the trade,” said Chef Tyler.

Place the tendies into a thermos and the kids will have a warm meal that doubles as a heartwarming message from mom and dad.

Chef Tyler said, “what better way to spoil your kid then to send them a hot meal to lunch from you.”

