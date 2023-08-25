Torrington police look to identify man following serious assault outside of smoke shop

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a man they said may be connected to a serious fight that happened outside of a smoke shop in Torrington.

According to police, 53-year-old Thang Nguyen of Torrington was found unconscious and unresponsive outside of the Smoke Toke store on East Main Street.

Police were called on Wednesday around 7:40 p.m.

They said Nguyen suffered serious injuries and was listed in critical condition at the time. However, he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

“At this time, it appears a physical altercation took place between Nguyen and an unknown male,” Torrington police said in a news release.

Police said they were looking to identify an individual in a surveillance photo they released to the media.

Torrington police said they're looking for a man following a serious Aug. 23 fight outside the Smoke Toke shop on East Main Street. (Torrington police)

Anyone with information was asked to contact Torrington police at 860-489-2090.

