Town leaders address rise in vape shops

As kids head back to school, Enfield’s mayor is concerned about teens vaping.
By Dylan Fearon and Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
On Route 5 in Enfield there are 7 vape shops, including 3 right next to each other.

These products are banned in Massachusetts, meaning more of these shops are popping up across state lines.

Sandwiched in between three vape shops is Rinaldi’s Pizza.

Stephanie works nights at Rinaldi’s, and isn’t thrilled about what’s next door.

What used to be a popular ice cream shop or diner is now a smoke shop.

“I’m very concerned as to the number of vape shops in town,” said Mayor Bob Cressotti, Enfield.

You have to be 21 or older to buy these products, and these shops have every right to be where they are.

But Enfield’s mayor is concerned teenagers are able to easily get their hands on vapes as school starts next week.

“We’re not promoting vaping. Vaping is very dangerous, and especially to the youth here in town,” Mayor Cressotti said.

Some of the products these stores sell are banned in Massachusetts’s, including menthol cigarettes.

Shops continue to open near the state line. People from Mass. head to the shops every day.

Dr. Karl Minges with the University of New Haven is worried about health problems young people will have in the future because of vaping, issues beyond nicotine.

“There’s flavorings and dye and chemicals that are linked to lung disease. There’s cancer causing chemicals. Even metals like nickel, tin, and lead are all seen in vaping products. It’s not limited to nicotine,” said Dr. Karl Minges, Assistant Professor for Public Health, UNH.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

