Trucker who tried to bypass inspection found to be illegally carrying gun

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UNION, CT (WFSB) - A trucker who tried to skip a required inspection on a Connecticut highway was found to be illegally carrying a handgun, according to state police.

Bryan Lambert, 34, of Haifax, VA was arrested.

Troopers posted to social media that they were conducting checks on Thursday in Union as part of a multi-agency effort to improve roadway safety.

They said around 10:20 a.m., a trooper initiated a motor vehicle stop at the Union Scale for a commercial vehicle, the driver of which bypassed signs that directed the driver to head to a station for inspection.

During interactions with Lambert, probable cause was developed to search the interior of the truck. State police said a Smith & Wesson handgun was found.

A trucker was accused of illegally carrying a gun when he bypassed an inspection, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)

As a result of the on-scene investigation, Lambert was taken into custody and charged with carrying a handgun/pistol without a permit and weapon in a motor vehicle.

Lambert was later released from custody and scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 13 in Rockville Superior Court.

No other details were released.

