University of St. Joseph students return to campus

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students attending the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford started the move-in process on Friday.

The university calls it “Blue Jay Welcome Weekend.”

Transfers and first-year students were able to move in on Friday morning.

They were expected to begin moving into their dorms around 8 a.m.

University President Rhona Free said she will welcome the transfer and first-year students later in the morning.

All other students move in on Sunday.

Channel 3 gathered some tips from college counselors on what parents can do to help their children adjust to life after high school.

They recommend that parents encourage self-advocacy or a push to solve problems independently.

Parents should also be ready to respect their children’s academic journey, allow them to take various courses, and encourage them to explore different interests.

They said it’s also important to be patient and allow mistakes to happen.

Counselors said children need to be able to fail so they can learn to pick themselves up.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.