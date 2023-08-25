Urban League of Greater Hartford gives away 550 backpacks

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Summer is nearly over for kids in Hartford.

Tonight, students and parents picked up free school supplies.

The Urban League of Greater Hartford gave away 550 backpacks today on Woodland Street.

Inside the backpacks were notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, and index cards to get kids ready for their first day of school.

There was also clothes, and vendors with other supplies available.

“School supplies are expensive. Let’s face the truth. School supplies are expensive. Books, clothing, and especially for the children who wear uniforms to school. Having that extra burden of having to buy supplies, plus clothing, it’s really a big dent,” said Beverley Hines, Hartford.

The Urban League of Greater Hartford handed out supplies until 7:30 p.m.

