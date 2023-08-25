Woodstock Academy expands its sign language department

WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) – Woodstock Academy has expanded its sign language department.

“Sign Language 2″ is a brand-new course at the school this academic year.

Kira Mesick said she is starting her junior year at Woodstock Academy.

“Normally languages aren’t my forte,” Mesick said.

She already has “Sign Language 1″ under her belt.

She knows how to sign a number of things.

“Days of the week, numbers, colors, lots of conversation starters,” Mesick explained.

This year, she said she’ll start Sign Language 2, a brand-new course at the academy.

It will reinforce the basics of Sign Language 1 and expand her signing vocabulary to more advanced things.

“A weekly schedule, not just days of the week, but now activities, times of day you’re doing things,” said Connor Elliott, sign language teacher.

Elliott said he taught Mesick Sign Language 1 last year.

It all started two years ago as a club when a hard of hearing student at the school asked Elliot to advise it.

Last year’s course was a pilot program.

Elliott said it went so well that the school wanted to expand to the more advanced class this year and bring in a new teacher specialized enough to teach both the beginning and advanced classes.

Why sign language over something like Spanish or French?

“Like any language, you’re connecting into a different community with everybody else,” Mesick said.

“‘Oh, I have a cousin who is hard of hearing’ or ‘my mom’s friend at work is deaf,’ ‘someone I work with is deaf or hard of hearing,’” Elliott listed. “I heard a lot more of that than I was expecting.”

Students earn language credits towards graduation.

So far, about 60 students were signed up between Sign Language 1 and 2.

New students at the academy reported to campus Monday.

All students return on Tuesday.

