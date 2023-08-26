Historic 100+ year old firehouse to be donated to town

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A more than 100-year-old Hamden volunteer fire station will soon have new ownership.

The Mt. Carmel Volunteer Firehouse will now be donated to the town after a sharp decline in volunteer firefighters.

Former Hamden Fire Captain Dave Johnson served more than 30 years for the department.

The Mount Carmel Volunteer Fire Company gave Johnson and many other firefighters their start since 1925.

To Johnson, it was a place where he and many others spent time on and off duty.

“It’s like a family, it really is, it really is. We invested a lot of our free time and money into it, it was our home away from home,” Johnson said.

Nearly 100 years since it’s inception, the firehouse now only has one volunteer. It is now operated by town firefighters as part of engine 5.

With the lack of volunteers, the Whitney Ave. firehouse will now be donated to the town and house career firefighters.

“I think the economy being the way that it is, most people are working two jobs to get by and it’s really difficult to volunteer your time in the economy we’re currently living in,” said Chief Jeff Naples, Hamden Fire Chief.

Chief Naples says the one volunteer will be relocated to a different Hamden fire company. The response and operations will not be affected.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett says the future plans are to be determined, but could include relocation or renovation.

“That firehouse needs a new roof, it really does need some work, so we’ll have to evaluate what we can afford to do with that firehouse,” Mayor Garrett said.

While the building will no longer be the volunteer hub that Johnson grew up, it will still be part of the town’s history.

“I don’t know if they pictured a day where there would no longer be a need for volunteer firefighters in this town back in 1925, but if they did and knew the end would come some day they would want us to do this,” Johnson said.

Mayor Garrett says the donation should be finalized at the next town council meeting.

