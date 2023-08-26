UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Historic 100+ year old firehouse to be donated to town

A more than 100-year-old Hamden volunteer fire station will soon have new ownership.
By Hector Molina and Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A more than 100-year-old Hamden volunteer fire station will soon have new ownership.

The Mt. Carmel Volunteer Firehouse will now be donated to the town after a sharp decline in volunteer firefighters.

Former Hamden Fire Captain Dave Johnson served more than 30 years for the department.

The Mount Carmel Volunteer Fire Company gave Johnson and many other firefighters their start since 1925.

To Johnson, it was a place where he and many others spent time on and off duty.

“It’s like a family, it really is, it really is. We invested a lot of our free time and money into it, it was our home away from home,” Johnson said.

Nearly 100 years since it’s inception, the firehouse now only has one volunteer. It is now operated by town firefighters as part of engine 5.

With the lack of volunteers, the Whitney Ave. firehouse will now be donated to the town and house career firefighters.

“I think the economy being the way that it is, most people are working two jobs to get by and it’s really difficult to volunteer your time in the economy we’re currently living in,” said Chief Jeff Naples, Hamden Fire Chief.

Chief Naples says the one volunteer will be relocated to a different Hamden fire company. The response and operations will not be affected.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett says the future plans are to be determined, but could include relocation or renovation.

“That firehouse needs a new roof, it really does need some work, so we’ll have to evaluate what we can afford to do with that firehouse,” Mayor Garrett said.

While the building will no longer be the volunteer hub that Johnson grew up, it will still be part of the town’s history.

“I don’t know if they pictured a day where there would no longer be a need for volunteer firefighters in this town back in 1925, but if they did and knew the end would come some day they would want us to do this,” Johnson said.

Mayor Garrett says the donation should be finalized at the next town council meeting.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FORECAST: Soon, a transition to brighter and less humid
Technical Discussion: Soon, a transition to brighter and less humid
Firefighter EMT Anthony Desimone passed away after completing a shift for the North Haven Fire...
North Haven firefighters mourn the loss of 23-year department veteran
It happened on Route 6 at Birdseye Road, Farmington police said.
Route 6 reopens in Farmington following serious crash
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Facebook...
Deadline to file claim in Facebook’s data privacy settlement is Friday
Cheshire Police Cruiser.
Fourth correctional officer assaulted in three weeks

Latest News

FORECAST: Soon, a transition to brighter and less humid
Technical Discussion: Soon, a transition to brighter and less humid
Historic 100+ year old firehouse to be donated to town
Historic 100+ year old firehouse to be donated to town
Sgt. Jose Cortes Jr. from the East Hartford Police Department poses for photos demonstrating...
East Hartford police post dos and don’ts for online back-to-school pics
How to stay safe at the fairgrounds as fair season begins
How to stay safe at the fairgrounds as fair season begins