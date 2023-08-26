How to stay safe at the fairgrounds as fair season begins

BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - It is the start of fair season in Connecticut.

The Brooklyn Fair is already in full swing.

There are a few things you may want to keep in mind when it comes to safety at the fairgrounds.

The Fiore family has no shortage of things to do at the Brooklyn Fair this year.

“Seeing the cows, the sheep, and the horses,” said Rachel Fiore, of Killingly.

The animals are just the start.

“There’s always a few new added things, there’s some new vendors we’ve never had before,” said Ryan Vertefeuille, President of the Brooklyn Fair.

There are hundreds of vendors, with many of them selling food.

“Friday night is busy. Saturday, Sunday, always busy,” said Bill Belanger with his Mini Donuts.

But what happens when you mix that food and the furry friends?

“We know people are going to eat. We just have visions that they are going to go get something to eat after they have walked all through the fair, touched everything, pet those animals that have probably not had a bath,” said Susan Starkey, Director of Health for the Northeast District Department of Health.

Starkey said yes, it’s fine to pet those farm animals.

Just make sure you wash your hands before you eat.

It’s something Fiore makes sure her kids do.

“There’s so many germs out there, you don’t want to cross-contaminate,” said Fiore.

Handwashing stations are set up across the fairgrounds for that reason.

If you skip the wash, you could end up with E. Coli or salmonella.

It’s something Austin Grabber said he and his family are less likely to get than the typical fairgoer, because he’s around animals all the time.

“Their bodies just aren’t used to some of the germs on the animals,” said Grabber, with the Hickory Hill Hamps at Grabber Cattle Co.

The health department inspects all the vendors.

Aside from germs, there is more behind things happening behind the scenes to keep you safe.

There is a trailer with back-up cell service for first responders, and the Department of Homeland Security, which helps monitor the thousands of folks having a good time.

“If they’re trying to find somebody, maybe a missing child or something, they can help us with that,” said Vertefeuille.

It’s something the Fiores are hoping doesn’t have to be used and it probably won’t, on a rainy day like this with less people out and about.

“It’s not so crowded, we’re able to take our time and look around,” Fiore said.

The fair runs through Sunday at 4 p.m.

