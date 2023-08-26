Officials raise concerns over street drug ‘Tranq’

(WFSB) - Veterinarians need it to relax large animals, but drug dealers are using it to create a deadly batch.

Hundreds are dying in Connecticut every year because Xylazine, or Tranq, as it’s known on the streets.

When someone is overdosing on opioids, Naloxone, or Narcan, can save their life.

But if Xylazine is mixed in with the drugs, Narcan isn’t effective. That’s why doctors are so concerned about Tranq.

“At least 20-25 percent of the drug supply has Xylazine there,” said Dr. J. Craig Allen, Medical Director at Rushford.

Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer.

Over the last few years, dealers have been cutting it into the drug supply with fentanyl.

Hundreds are dying in Connecticut because of it.

“It also slows down the heart it decreases the ability for blood to get to other parts of the body like your brain,” Allen said.

Allen leads a team at Rushford, which provides treatment to drug addicts.

He is concerned about Xylazine, because the numbers are trending in a scary direction.

In 2020, 141 people in Connecticut died from overdosing on opioids with Xylazine detected.

That number more than doubled to 298 in 2021 and increased to 354 people last year.

Through the first seven months of 2023 there have been 150 Xylazine linked deaths.

“Even if you get the Naloxone, the risk is Xylazine is in place and the person still might not wake up,” said Allen.

“Obviously it’s a concern. 354 deaths is a large number. One is too many,” said New London Police Chief Brian Wright.

The problem, according to New London police, is Xylazine is legal. It can be bought online and is cheaper for dealers.

“When there’s a will there’s a way,” Wright said.

Last year, a 1-year-old baby from Salem died after ingesting fentanyl and Xylazine. Her parents were both charged.

“I think it’s a concern of every city state municipality because of the domino effect it has on the population or community. There’s never one victim. It parlays to the families,” said Wright.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.