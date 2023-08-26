UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

One kidnapped, another found tied up in targeted attack in East Hartford

East Hartford police (file).
East Hartford police (file).(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - East Hartford police are looking for multiple suspects after two victims were assaulted, and one was kidnapped just before midnight on Saturday.

The incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on 905 Burnside Ave.

Police say one man was assaulted, had is wrists bound by the suspects, and was put inside his own vehicle.

The second victim was taken by the suspects before police arrived.

Later in the morning, Wethersfield police notified East Hartford police that the second victim was found in Wethersfield.

Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Police believe this was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the public.

The incident is still under investigation by East Hartford police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical Discussion: Cloudy Start With Increasing Sun
Technical Discussion: A Cloudy Start With Increasing Sun
Firefighter EMT Anthony Desimone passed away after completing a shift for the North Haven Fire...
North Haven firefighters mourn the loss of 23-year department veteran
It happened on Route 6 at Birdseye Road, Farmington police said.
Route 6 reopens in Farmington following serious crash
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Facebook...
Deadline to file claim in Facebook’s data privacy settlement is Friday
Cheshire Police Cruiser.
Fourth correctional officer assaulted in three weeks

Latest News

Technical Discussion: Cloudy Start With Increasing Sun
Technical Discussion: A Cloudy Start With Increasing Sun
Historic 100+ year old firehouse to be donated to town
Historic 100+ year old firehouse to be donated to town
Historic 100+ year old firehouse to be donated to town
Historic 100+ year old firehouse to be donated to town
Sgt. Jose Cortes Jr. from the East Hartford Police Department poses for photos demonstrating...
East Hartford police post dos and don’ts for online back-to-school pics