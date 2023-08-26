One kidnapped, another found tied up in targeted attack in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - East Hartford police are looking for multiple suspects after two victims were assaulted, and one was kidnapped just before midnight on Saturday.

The incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on 905 Burnside Ave.

Police say one man was assaulted, had is wrists bound by the suspects, and was put inside his own vehicle.

The second victim was taken by the suspects before police arrived.

Later in the morning, Wethersfield police notified East Hartford police that the second victim was found in Wethersfield.

Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Police believe this was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the public.

The incident is still under investigation by East Hartford police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.