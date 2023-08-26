Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival returns after three year hiatus

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Plainville’s 36th hot air balloon festival is back after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The festival, hosted by the Plainville Fire Company, runs from Friday to Saturday and features several events and activities.

The festival opened Friday with food, vendors, and a performance from the Connecticut Firefighters Pipes and Drum group.

The night ended with fireworks.

The hot air balloons took off Saturday morning at 6:00 a.m. and will take flight again at 6:00 p.m.

Vendors, food and entertainment will take place all throughout the day on Saturday.

If you’re planning to go, parking can be found at Robertson Airport and Plainville High School. Organizers are asking participants not to park at the park.

The hot air balloons are not open for rides, they are just a visual.

