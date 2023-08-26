UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police department’s first K-9 dies after recently celebrating 14th birthday

West Fargo Police Department’s first-ever K-9 has died. (Source: KVLY)
By Anna Ballweber and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Authorities in North Dakota say they are mourning the death of one of their beloved police dogs this week.

According to the West Fargo Police Department, a retired K-9 named Disco died on Thursday after recently celebrating his 14th birthday.

KVLY reports that Disco was the department’s first-ever K-9.

Disco started with the police department in March 2011 and retired in 2018.

During his career, he had been deployed more than 1,000 times for situations that included felony arrests, finding missing people and seizing drugs.

Disco received countless awards for his work in the narcotics field, including being recognized by the North American Police Working Dog Association and the United States Police Canine Association.

He was also inducted into the North Dakota Veterinarian Medical Association Hall of Fame.

The 14-year-old canine worked with Assistant Chief Pete Nielsen.

West Fargo police shared a video of Nielsen and Disco taking one final ride together on Thursday.

“K-9 Disco set the standard,” the department shared. “Thank you for being our department’s first K-9, and our best friend. Your selfless service to our department will never be forgotten.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said there is a chance for rain early on Saturday, then it will...
Technical Discussion: Soon, a transition to brighter and less humid
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Delivery driver arrested for shooting in Stratford
Amazon driver appears in court following shooting of Uber driver in Stratford
The Connecticut Lottery.
CT Lottery’s ‘high-tier’ claims system back online

Latest News

Sgt. Jose Cortes Jr. from the East Hartford Police Department poses for photos demonstrating...
East Hartford police post dos and don’ts for online back-to-school pics
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
6 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
This image shows Negasi Zuberi, who is accused of keeping a woman captive in a cinder block cell.
Oregon man accused of kidnapping and imprisoning a woman tried to break out of jail, officials say
How to stay safe at the fairgrounds as fair season begins
How to stay safe at the fairgrounds as fair season begins