Brawl breaks out at Corrigan Correctional Institution

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A brawl broke out Friday between inmates at the Corrigan Correctional Institution in Uncasville.

This is the latest in a string of violent incidents happening inside CT state prisons.

Now, union members are calling for change.

“It’s complete chaos when you come into something like that,” said Ken Wright, Chief Steward, Corrigan Correctional Institution, Local 1565. “Staff safety is obviously a major concern. The inmates are not safe at this point either.”

While no one was seriously hurt during Friday’s fight, recent violence inside prison walls is sparking outrage from union members.

On Tuesday, officials say an inmate stabbed two officers with a sharpened toothbrush inside of Garner Correctional Institute in Newtown.

On Thursday, an officer was sent to the hospital after an inmate attacked him at the Cheshire Correctional Institution.

“It’s endless at this point,” Wright said. “Unless sweeping changes are made at these units, there’s going to be a fatality at this point.”

Union members say they’ve watched violence inside prison walls skyrocket since recent policy changes took effect.

After Friday’s brawl, the union is voicing concerns about one of the governor’s executive orders from 2021 mandating recreation time for all inmates.

“The amount of inmates out at one time, they would’ve never gone out before. That many inmates, it used to be one wall at a time,” said Michael Vargo, President, Local 1565. “We’re trying to push that this time, the governor’s office needs to change some of these bills because the tools that we’ve had over the years have been taken away.”

Channel 3 has reached out to the governor’s office for a comment about this most recent incident, but have not heard back yet.

