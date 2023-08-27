UConn Sports
College student from CT fatally shot after entering wrong home

(WTVG)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WFSB) - A 20-year-old college student at the University of South Carolina was fatally shot in the early morning.

The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating the early morning shooting, which took place around 2 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Holly Street in South Carolina for a reported home burglary, according to Columbia Police.

While responding to the call, officers learned it had been upgraded to a shots fired incident.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased male on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body,” police said in a statement.

The victim is 20-year-old Nicholas Anthony Donofrio. Police say he is from Connecticut.

“Preliminary information indicates that Donofrio, who resided on South Holly Street, attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot,” said police.

