Crash on I-84 in Southington results in serious injuries

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Serious injuries were reported in a crash that shut down I-84 in Southington Saturday night.

State police say the crash happened on I-84 east near Exit 31. Police responded to the crash around 11:07 p.m.

Serious injuries were reported it is not yet known how many people were involved in the accident.

A tractor trailer container was seen near the crash scene and several emergency vehicles responded, according to an eyewitness.

State police say the highway was closed for several hours and reopened at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The Department of Transportation responded to fix a guardrail.

