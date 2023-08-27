UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man assaulted in attempted shooting

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was assaulted on Whalley Avenue in New Haven.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m.

The caller reported being shot, but medical personnel determined that his injuries were caused by the assault and he had not sustained a gunshot wound.

According to the caller, he was standing outside a Sam’s Mart when a black truck pulled up.

“Multiple occupants exited the vehicle and engaged in a heated argument and physical altercation with the victim,” police said.

The victim stated that he was struck several times with a firearm before being shot at.

The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they had discovered a “projectile” believed to be related to the incident, although it is not clear what that “projectile” was.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the police department is working diligently to identify the individuals involved in the incident,” said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FORECAST: Less humid and slightly cooler Sunday
Technical Discussion: Less humid and slightly cooler Sunday
It happened on Route 6 at Birdseye Road, Farmington police said.
Route 6 reopens in Farmington following serious crash
Firefighter EMT Anthony Desimone passed away after completing a shift for the North Haven Fire...
North Haven firefighters mourn the loss of 23-year department veteran
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
One kidnapped, another found tied up in targeted attack in East Hartford
One kidnapped, another found tied up in targeted attack in East Hartford

Latest News

College student from CT fatally shot after entering wrong home
FORECAST: Less humid and slightly cooler Sunday
Technical Discussion: Less humid and slightly cooler Sunday
One kidnapped, another found tied up in targeted attack in East Hartford
One kidnapped, another found tied up in targeted attack in East Hartford
Puppy Rescued by East Haven Fire Department
Beagle puppy gets new ‘leash’ on life after being rescued from 122 degree car