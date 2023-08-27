Man assaulted in attempted shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was assaulted on Whalley Avenue in New Haven.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m.

The caller reported being shot, but medical personnel determined that his injuries were caused by the assault and he had not sustained a gunshot wound.

According to the caller, he was standing outside a Sam’s Mart when a black truck pulled up.

“Multiple occupants exited the vehicle and engaged in a heated argument and physical altercation with the victim,” police said.

The victim stated that he was struck several times with a firearm before being shot at.

The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they had discovered a “projectile” believed to be related to the incident, although it is not clear what that “projectile” was.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the police department is working diligently to identify the individuals involved in the incident,” said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.