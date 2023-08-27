Police search for man accused of trying to pull woman into woods at Hamden park

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to pull a woman into the woods at a park in Hamden on Saturday.

Hamden police responded to a report of suspicious activity at East Rock Park (190 Davis Street) around 12:40 p.m.

Officer John Glass spoke with the 24-year-old victim who stated she was walking up the main roadway to East Rock Park when a man approached her from behind.

She said the suspect tried to pull her into the woods and she began yelling and screaming, causing the man to flee into the woods.

The suspect is described as a white/Hispanic man roughly 30 to 40 years old with black wavy hair. He was described as wearing a white shirt with a red stripe on it and shorts.

Hamden police searched the area for the suspect but was not able to find him.

“The investigation is ongoing and was transferred tot eh Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit,” said Hamden police.

Hamden police would like to remind the public of these safety tips:

- Avoid secluded areas

- Make sure someone else knows your plan

- Avoid distractions such as headphones which can prevent you from hearing potential dangers

- Be alert, observant and aware of your surroundings at all times

- Keep your hands free

- Try to avoid walking alone

- Walk with confidence and purpose

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Hamden police at (203) 230 – 4000.

