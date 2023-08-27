UConn Sports
UConn football 2023 season begins Thursday

UConn opens the season Thursday night at home against North Carolina State. Game week has begun!
By Joe Zone
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WFSB) - UConn opens the season Thursday night at home against North Carolina State. Game week has begun!

This is a tough opener for the Huskies. This is the NC state team that beat UConn last season 41-10.

NC state has won at least 8 game the past 3 seasons.

This is a huge opener for the Huskies, who think they’re ahead of last year to start the season.

Jim Mora says, “I’m excited to see where we are. I don’t know how good we are because we have to see them play a game first. But I think we’re better. As far as individual groups, I’m not sure. I have to see what they look like in live, real game action.”

NC state is one of 3 ACC teams on the UConn schedule.

The Huskies haven’t forgotten how the ACC snubbed them when the conference expanded. Nobody needs extra motivation for the season opener, but the “let me show you who we are” chip on their shoulder can only help.

