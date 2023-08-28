Teen accused of stealing car hours after burglary arrest

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – An 18-year-old is accused of stealing a car hours after being arrested for burglary, according to Wallingford police.

Authorities said the first incident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night at the McGuire Court apartments.

A woman told police she saw a male trying to steal her 2011 Kia Soul, police said.

When officers arrived, they saw the male sitting in the front driver seat of the Kia. Authorities said the steering column near the ignition was disconnected.

“The male was in possession of a large flat head screwdriver and USB cables utilized in Kia and Hyundai thefts,” Wallingford police said.

Cody James Monty, 18, of Meriden, was arrested and charged with burglary third-degree, possession of burglary tools, and using a motor vehicle without owner’s permission.

Monty was held on a $10,000 bond and given a court date of September 8.

On Monday, Monty was granted a promise to appear by the bail commissioner. He then left the police department on foot.

Later Monday morning around 3:37 a.m., Wallingford officers responded to the Cumberland Farms on North Colony Road for the theft of a Mazda CX-9.

Police said Cumberland Farms is about two miles away from the police department, or a 45-minute walk.

“After reviewing video footage captured at Cumberland Farms, Monty was observed taking the black Mazda CX-9 that was unattended, unlocked and running at a gas pump,” Wallingford police said.

Meriden police apprehended Monty at his home at 5:30 a.m., said authorities.

Monty was arrested again by Wallingford police and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and went to court Monday, police said.

