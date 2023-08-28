UConn Sports
Attendance improved in schools statewide, report shows

Report shows absenteeism rates in CT schools
By Ayah Galal
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WFSB) - For the first time since the pandemic, attendance has improved statewide, according to the state Department of Education.

Families across the state are gearing up for the new school year.

As students return to the classroom, a report showed a better idea of what attendance looked like throughout the state this past school year.

Chronic absenteeism declined by about 3.7-percent in the 2022-2023 school year. This means about 18,000 more students attended school regularly in the 2022-2023 school year.

Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10-percent or more of school days.

“The rate is still high. We’re still around 20% and around 100,000 students still chronically absent. But it’s encouraging to see that trend go down for the first time since the pandemic,” said Ajit Gopalakrishnan, Chief Performance Officer for the state Department of Education.

Before the pandemic, around 10-percent of students in the state were considered chronically absent.

The state Department of Education said targeted home visits to the homes of students struggling with attendance have helped.

“It is incumbent upon all of us to use these and other data to effectively foster innovation and create learning environments that empower students to realize their infinite possibilities and their boundless potential,” said Charlene Russell-Tucker, Commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Education.

Tuesday, August 29 is the first day of school for Hartford public school students.

“Excited yeah,” said Corey Nemit of Hartford.

The superintendent said one of the big goals this year is making sure more students are showing up to class.

“All of our schools have their attendance culture climate, engagement teams, we will make sure that we continue to monitor the data and most importantly, we will continue to do, building solid relationships and partnerships with families,” said Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Dr., Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools.

The Department of Education’s report showed that there have been improvements in math and science.

“I think that’s really good. Science and math are important and the fact that kids are finding interest in it again, that makes me happy,” said Jessica Feliciano of Hartford.

The report states that improvement in English Language Arts is mixed.

