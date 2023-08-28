UConn Sports
Basketball court dedicated to beloved coach

By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A dedication ceremony was held in Hartford Monday for a beloved basketball coach.

Jack Phelan died suddenly in 2020.

Friends call him Superman.

They said Coach Phelan, the former University of Hartford basketball head coach and former Farmington High School athletic director, was just the best.

When he unexpectedly died two years ago, it was a shock to everyone.

Phelan used to go to Elizabeth Park.

He would go to the court that was there and say he just wished the city would fix the court. His wish has been granted.

Eric Crawford was the lead on this new court project. An engineering company helped.

Speaker of the House Matt Ritter helped as well. He used to go to Coach Phelan’s camp.

It took two years to get it done. Now his quotes are left on the court for other players to see: “Go hard or go home” and “Life is bigger than you.”

Friends said if you googled him, you’d learn he was a tough guy, family guy, community guy. He cared about giving back.

“He took all second chance kids, including myself, all second chance kids. He took a chance on all of us, but he put love, structure and discipline in all of our lives. Now we’ve got state senators, superintendents of schools,” said Crawford, friend of Phelan. “Do well for your community and your city. Work your butt off and do something for somebody else. That’s the message I hope these kids get out of this.”

The dedication ceremony for coach was the closure his friends said they needed. As a team they got together to build the court and have his memory there forever.

