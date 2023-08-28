UConn Sports
Connecticut not among the hardest working states, report finds

WalletHub.com unveiled its list of the hardest working states.
WalletHub.com unveiled its list of the hardest working states.(WalletHub)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report suggests that Connecticut is not among the hardest working states in the country.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its report titled “2023′s Hardest-Working States in America.”

Out of the 50 states, Connecticut ranked 46th overall.

WalletHub said it compared the states across 10 key indicators, which included average workweek hours, share of workers with multiple jobs, an annual volunteer hours per resident.

Connecticut tied for 45th when it came to average workweek hours. Only people in Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Utah worked less.

However, Connecticut was tied for 5th when it came to idle youth rate, which measured the rate of residents aged 18-24 who were not enrolled in school, not working, and had no degree beyond a high school diploma or GED.

Source: WalletHub

With Connecticut at 46th overall, Michigan, West Virginia, New York and New Mexico worked less.

The hardest working states were North Dakota, Alaska, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Read WalletHub’s complete report here.

