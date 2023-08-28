UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Driver plows through multiple people, including 5 children, in Bridgeport

A driver plowed through a group of pedestrians in Bridgeport on Sunday night.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A driver plowed through a group of pedestrians in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

Bridgeport police said it happened in the 1700 block of Central Avenue around 7:50 p.m.

Doing It Local shared video of the aftermath with Channel 3.

“Bridgeport police, fire and AMR were all dispatched and on-scene reports indicated that there was a motor vehicle accident where a vehicle struck a small crowd of people,” police said in a news release.

They said early reports indicated that injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, but involved about five children and multiple adults.

All parties were treated at the scene or transported by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College student from CT fatally shot after entering wrong home
Wednesday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Sun & Clouds Today, Umbrella Weather Mid-Week
File image
Brawl breaks out at Corrigan Correctional Institution
Ferris wheel.
It’s fair season! Here’s the 2023 list
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically

Latest News

police lights
Police: Drunk reckless driver narrowly avoids vehicles, causes damage
The University of Connecticut's football team practices during the preseason.
How to get your hands on UConn football tickets
Bridgeport pedestrians struck - DOING IT LOCAL - WFSB
VIDEO: Driver plows through multiple people in Bridgeport
Wednesday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Sun & Clouds Today, Umbrella Weather Mid-Week