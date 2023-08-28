Driver plows through multiple people, including 5 children, in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A driver plowed through a group of pedestrians in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

Bridgeport police said it happened in the 1700 block of Central Avenue around 7:50 p.m.

Doing It Local shared video of the aftermath with Channel 3.

“Bridgeport police, fire and AMR were all dispatched and on-scene reports indicated that there was a motor vehicle accident where a vehicle struck a small crowd of people,” police said in a news release.

They said early reports indicated that injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, but involved about five children and multiple adults.

All parties were treated at the scene or transported by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.