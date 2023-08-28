11 people, including children, forced out by fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a 3-story home in Hartford on Monday morning.

They said 11 people, including eight adults and three children, were forced out by the fire.

The Hartford Fire Department was called around 5:55 a.m.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Lennox Street the morning of Aug. 28. (Patrick Dooley / Squad Fire Photos)

Channel 3 arrived at the scene on Lennox Street just before 7 a.m.

Crews could be seen laying lines.

An ambulance was also spotted at the scene.

Firefighters told Channel 3 that they found a working fire on the third floor on a rear porch. The fire extended into the interior.

Firefighters said the fire appeared to have started on a back porch and extended to the interior. (Patrick Dooley / Squad Fire Photos)

They said they were able to quickly knock it down and bring it under control.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause was still under investigation.

The American Red Cross was said to be helping the families that were forced out by the fire.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.