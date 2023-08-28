UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

11 people, including children, forced out by fire in Hartford

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Lennox Street in Hartford the morning of Aug. 28. This is raw video from the scene.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a 3-story home in Hartford on Monday morning.

They said 11 people, including eight adults and three children, were forced out by the fire.

The Hartford Fire Department was called around 5:55 a.m.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Lennox Street the morning of Aug. 28.
Firefighters responded to a fire on Lennox Street the morning of Aug. 28.(Patrick Dooley / Squad Fire Photos)

Channel 3 arrived at the scene on Lennox Street just before 7 a.m.

Crews could be seen laying lines.

An ambulance was also spotted at the scene.

Firefighters told Channel 3 that they found a working fire on the third floor on a rear porch. The fire extended into the interior.

Firefighters said the fire appeared to have started on a back porch and extended to the interior.
Firefighters said the fire appeared to have started on a back porch and extended to the interior.(Patrick Dooley / Squad Fire Photos)

They said they were able to quickly knock it down and bring it under control.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause was still under investigation.

The American Red Cross was said to be helping the families that were forced out by the fire.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College student from CT fatally shot after entering wrong home
Wednesday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mostly Cloudy Today, Umbrella Weather Mid-Week
File image
Brawl breaks out at Corrigan Correctional Institution
Ferris wheel.
It’s fair season! Here’s the 2023 list
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically

Latest News

Families came out for a "touch-a-truck" event that happened in Portland on Sunday.
VIDEO: Families come out for 'touch-a-truck' event in Portland
WalletHub.com unveiled its list of the hardest working states.
Connecticut not among the hardest working states, report finds
Your Aug. 28 morning update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
Your Monday morning update
Wednesday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mostly Cloudy Today, Umbrella Weather Mid-Week