FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-395 south closed in Waterford because of crash
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 395 in Waterford is closed because of a crash.
The Department of Transportation reported that it involved a vehicle and a motorcycle on the southbound side of the highway on Monday morning.
The closure was at exit 2.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.