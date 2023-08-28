UConn Sports
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-395 south closed in Waterford because of crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 395 in Waterford is closed because of a crash.

The Department of Transportation reported that it involved a vehicle and a motorcycle on the southbound side of the highway on Monday morning.

The closure was at exit 2.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

