FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash slows traffic on I-91 north in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell on Monday morning.

It happened just before exit 21 and the Route 9 merge.

The state Department of Transportation reported that it happened around 9:45 a.m.

The right and center lanes were blocked, according to the DOT.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 First Alert traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.