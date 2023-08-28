FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash slows traffic on I-91 north in Cromwell
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell on Monday morning.
It happened just before exit 21 and the Route 9 merge.
The state Department of Transportation reported that it happened around 9:45 a.m.
The right and center lanes were blocked, according to the DOT.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 First Alert traffic map here.
