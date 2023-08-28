UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash slows traffic on I-91 north in Cromwell

A crash slowed traffic on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell on Monday morning.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell on Monday morning.

It happened just before exit 21 and the Route 9 merge.

The state Department of Transportation reported that it happened around 9:45 a.m.

The right and center lanes were blocked, according to the DOT.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 First Alert traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College student from CT fatally shot after entering wrong home
Wednesday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Sun & Clouds Today, Umbrella Weather Mid-Week
File image
Brawl breaks out at Corrigan Correctional Institution
Ferris wheel.
It’s fair season! Here’s the 2023 list
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically

Latest News

A crash slowed traffic on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell on Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash slows traffic on I-91 north in Cromwell
Route 6 reopens after serious crash
Route 6 reopens after serious crash
Four people hurt in crash on Route 6 in Farmington
Four people hurt in crash on Route 6 in Farmington
West Haven tractor trailer - WFSB
Tractor trailer driver cited following jackknifing incident on I-95 in West Haven