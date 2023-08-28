UConn Sports
How to get your hands on UConn football tickets

The University of Connecticut's football team practices during the preseason.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut football season starts this week.

UConn takes on NC State on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 a.m. at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

Ticket information can be found on UConnHuskies.com. Take a look here.

The Huskies game against the Wolfpack isn’t the only game up for grabs.

Here’s the rest of the home schedule:

  • UConn vs. FIU on Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m.
  • UConn vs. Duke on Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m.
  • UConn vs. Utah State on Sept. 30 at noon
  • UConn vs. USF on Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m.
  • UConn vs. Sacred Heart on Nov. 18 at noon

The complete schedule can be found here.

Channel 3 has a special partnership with UConn Athletics.

Stay tuned for special coverage.

