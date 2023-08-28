How to get your hands on UConn football tickets

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut football season starts this week.

UConn takes on NC State on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 a.m. at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

Ticket information can be found on UConnHuskies.com. Take a look here.

The Huskies game against the Wolfpack isn’t the only game up for grabs.

Here’s the rest of the home schedule:

UConn vs. FIU on Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m.

UConn vs. Duke on Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m.

UConn vs. Utah State on Sept. 30 at noon

UConn vs. USF on Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m.

UConn vs. Sacred Heart on Nov. 18 at noon

The complete schedule can be found here.

