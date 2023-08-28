Large fight breaks out outside theater in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A fight that involved a large crowd broke out outside of a movie theater in Manchester on Sunday.

It happened at the Cinemark Theater on Redstone Road.

Police told Channel 3 that they were able to get the scene under control.

However, they have not said if anyone was hurt.

There’s also no word on if anyone was arrested.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.