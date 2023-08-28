UConn Sports
Large fight breaks out outside theater in Manchester

A fight that involved a large crowd broke out outside of a movie theater in Manchester on Sunday.
By Rob Polansky
Aug. 28, 2023
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A fight that involved a large crowd broke out outside of a movie theater in Manchester on Sunday.

It happened at the Cinemark Theater on Redstone Road.

Police told Channel 3 that they were able to get the scene under control.

However, they have not said if anyone was hurt.

There’s also no word on if anyone was arrested.

