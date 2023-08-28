Man arrested for trying to meet up with underage girl

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was arrested after trying to meet up with someone he thought was an underage girl. That person was a cop.

Detective Fred Sego began an investigation into 33-year-old Matthew Bissonnette back in June.

Bissonnette believed he was communicating with an underage female, but he was really talking to Detective Sego.

“During the course several sexually explicit conversations, which were initiated by Bissonnette on a popular messaging app,” East Haven police said.

He made several attempts to meet up with the underage girl at her home, hotels, and finally his home. That’s when an arrest warrant affidavit was submitted.

Bissonnette, who is from West Street in Cromwell, was taken into custody without incident on August 25.

He was transported to the police department where he was charged with risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer.

Bissonnette was released on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Haven court on September 6, 2023.

