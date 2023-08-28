UConn Sports
New Haven firefighter accused of sexual assault

Keith Norfleet.
Keith Norfleet.(New Haven Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven firefighter was arrested for an alleged sexual assault, according to police.

Keith Norfleet, 33, was charged with sexual assault-first degree, New Haven police said.

Norfleet allegedly sexually assaulted a 32-year-old female victim, said police. It happened while Norfleet was off duty.

Norfleet surrendered himself to police on Friday, August 25. He was released on a $150,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.

New Haven police said the sexual assault case has been under investigation since December 2022.

Norfleet is a lieutenant for the New Haven Fire Department, officials said.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston released a statement on the arrest:

