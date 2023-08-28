New Haven firefighter accused of sexual assault

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven firefighter was arrested for an alleged sexual assault, according to police.

Keith Norfleet, 33, was charged with sexual assault-first degree, New Haven police said.

Norfleet allegedly sexually assaulted a 32-year-old female victim, said police. It happened while Norfleet was off duty.

Norfleet surrendered himself to police on Friday, August 25. He was released on a $150,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.

New Haven police said the sexual assault case has been under investigation since December 2022.

Norfleet is a lieutenant for the New Haven Fire Department, officials said.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston released a statement on the arrest:

In light of these charges, Lieutenant Norfleet has been placed on administrative leave by the New Haven Fire Department, pending the outcome of an internal investigation and these legal proceedings. An internal departmental investigation has been opened and we will refer all findings to the New Haven Board of Fire Commissioners and other City of New Haven officials for appropriate action.

