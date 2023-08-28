NYT best-selling author of ‘The Kissing Hand’ shares how the book came about

(WFSB) - A New York Times best-selling author said her popular book came from a beautiful moment she witnessed while out with her son.

Audrey Penn spoke with Channel 3 as part of its back-to-school coverage.

Penn wrote the best-selling book The Kissing Hand, which has helped many people since it was first published in 1993.

“A mother and the cub were on the train tracks in the sun and she was actually doing what I described,” Penn said. “I saw it! She took his palm, she opened his hand, she put his face in her hand and he put his hand on his cheek. From that day on, I did that for my son when he went to preschool.”

Channel 3 went a little deeper with Penn to explore how the book can help with separation anxiety at any age.

