Parishioners fight Waterbury church closure

Earlier this month, the Hartford Archdiocese announced plans to stop regular masses at three Waterbury churches, merging them with other parishes.

The Hartford Archdiocese is planning to sell off the property belonging to two of those parishes.

But parishioners at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church are fighting back.

“It’s a tragedy and almost a direct insult everything our ancestors have fought for,” said Christian Allyn, who attends St. Joseph’s, which is a historic Lithuanian parish.

Allyn said he is working with a canon lawyer to file an appeal with the Vatican to stop St. Joseph’s closure before the end of September.

“We are working against the clock this was a very sudden shock,” Allyn said. “We still have four Sunday masses.”

Even church leadership admits that population is declining. They told Eyewitness News that only 30 to 40 parishioners each week actually attend mass at St. Joseph’s.

“But there is monetary support being given,” said Mary Gluodenis.

Gluodenis has attended St. Joseph’s her whole life.

She is concerned about the fate of the property in the archdiocese’s hands, based on how long it took to repair a statue of St. Joseph.

“I remember coming to grade school here walking past that statue,” Gluodenis said. “It was left in the dirt for about 13 months and now it stands one month and they announce the closure of the church.”

Eyewitness News reached out to the archdiocese for a response. They did not get back to us in time.

In a letter to parishioners earlier this month, the archbishop said cited both a decrease in parishioners, and a lack of priests for them to hear each week, saying: “Waterbury was for a very long time ‘fruitful ground’ for vocations to the priesthood. That, sadly, is no longer the case.”

But at St. Joseph’s, the hope is that appealing to the Vatican will prove a revival in a city boasting a holy land is possible.

“It’s now time for us to advertise that and show it to them,” Allyn said.

