Patrols increased at popular Hamden park after attempted abduction

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police are investigating after a man tried pulling a woman into the woods near a popular park.

It happened over the weekend at East Rock Park on the Hamden-New Haven line.

Hamden’s acting police chief said officers are increasing patrols around the park.

East Rock Park draws plenty of people.

“This is an overly populated area, as you can see several cars here, people walking their dogs,” said Andre DeBose.

It is a popular spot on a late summer day.

“I usually come with friends, often with friends, so I’m safe,” said Karen Garcia of New Haven.

But Garcia admitted hearing that a man tried grabbing a woman there Saturday afternoon made her feel uncomfortable.

“Especially when you come to a park to just rest, go out with friends, jog, but for anyone attacking someone without warning is very scary,” Garcia said.

According to Hamden police, officers responded to Davis Street around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of suspicious activity.

A 24-year-old woman told police she was walking up the main road to the park, when a man approached her from behind and tried pulling her into the woods.

She screamed and he ran off.

“I think it’s essential to come out here with the group, a pack like he said, anything can happen here. Sad to hear that she got grabbed. Ran off, at least she was okay,” said Leonard Smith of New Haven.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, described as a white or Hispanic man, with wavy black hair between 30 and 40 years old.

Out for a walk, Teresa Joseph said she often feels safe.

“Typically comfortable, I do, depending on the hour, but there are some parts, I wouldn’t feel comfortable going in,” said Joseph.

As police investigate, they are reminding the public to be aware of your surroundings are all times, along with tips, like:

Avoid secluded areas

Always share your plans with someone

Try not to walk alone

Be careful when wearing headphones, as you might not be able to hear if someone is approaching

“That’s the best thing, you never want to go anywhere by yourself. Something happens, tell someone else, that’s the best thing to do,” said DeBose of New Haven.

Hamden police is encouraging anyone with information into this incident to reach out to them at 203-230-4000.

