Police: Drunk reckless driver narrowly avoids vehicles, causes damage

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Ledyard dispatch received multiple calls that an older model lifted pickup truck driving recklessly in the Highlands neighborhood.

On August 23, Andrew Lineberry drove recklessly according to many callers hitting multiple vehicles parked on the side streets and was doing burnouts.

Ten minutes after the first calls, dispatch received a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Shewville Road in the area of the Morgan Farm.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that the suspect pickup truck had caused the accident.

Lineberry ran the victim off the roadway containing three minor passengers then fled the scene.

While officers investigated the accident, another call reported that Lineberry was back in the Highlands neighborhood.

Many residents of the neighborhood stated that Lineberry’s car was parked in the area of Blacksmith Drive.

Police said they located his care and determined Lineberry was almost double the legal limit and high on marijuana.

Lineberry was held on a $15,000.00 cash or surety bond.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.