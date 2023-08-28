SAVE THE DATE: UConn reveals the date of its ‘First Night’

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - University of Connecticut basketball fans were told to save the date.

Both the men’s and women’s teams were set to hold their “First Night” festivities on Friday, Oct. 13 at Gampel Pavilion on the Storrs campus.

Further details will be revealed at a later date.

Previous first night events included a block party, player introductions, and shot-making contests.

