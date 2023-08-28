UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

SAVE THE DATE: UConn reveals the date of its ‘First Night’

A look at UConn's first night festivities for the men's and women's basketball teams from 2022.
A look at UConn's first night festivities for the men's and women's basketball teams from 2022.(uconnhuskies.com)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - University of Connecticut basketball fans were told to save the date.

Both the men’s and women’s teams were set to hold their “First Night” festivities on Friday, Oct. 13 at Gampel Pavilion on the Storrs campus.

Further details will be revealed at a later date.

Previous first night events included a block party, player introductions, and shot-making contests.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT native killed in SC shooting - WLTX
College student from CT fatally shot after entering wrong home
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Aug. 28. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Rain chances increase starting tomorrow
A 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle outside a UConn residence hall on Sunday night.
Teen seriously injured after being struck by vehicle outside UConn residence hall
File image
Brawl breaks out at Corrigan Correctional Institution
Ferris wheel.
It’s fair season! Here’s the 2023 list

Latest News

The University of Connecticut's football team practices during the preseason.
How to get your hands on UConn football tickets
Simone Biles warms up before the U.S. Gymnastics Championships Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in San...
Simone Biles wins a record 8th US Gymnastics title a full decade after her first
UConn football 2023 season begins Thursday
UConn football 2023 season begins Thursday
The voices of UConn football give their take on the upcoming season, and say this year could be...
The voices of UConn football say this year could be better than last