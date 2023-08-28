UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say

Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.(Idaho Department of Fish and Game)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIGGINS, Idaho (Gray News) – Wildlife officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game received several reports that a shark had washed up on the shores of the Salmon River.

Officials said the fish appears to be a salmon shark, which are named for feeding on salmon.

They can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.

Experts believe the shark was dropped on the river’s shore as a joke.

They said the bull shark is the only known species that can live in freshwater and no sharks have been seen swimming in the river.

“Rest assured, we have no sharks swimming around in Idaho,” Clearwater Region fisheries manager Joe Dupont wrote.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, salmon sharks are found from Korea and Japan to the Okhotsk and Bering Seas, and the Gulf of Alaska to central Baja California.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College student from CT fatally shot after entering wrong home
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Aug. 28. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Rain chances increase starting tomorrow
A 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle outside a UConn residence hall on Sunday night.
Teen seriously injured after being struck by vehicle outside UConn residence hall
File image
Brawl breaks out at Corrigan Correctional Institution
Ferris wheel.
It’s fair season! Here’s the 2023 list

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-395 south closed in Waterford because of crash
A woman attending a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting bows her head in prayer...
Jacksonville killings refocus attention on the city’s racist past and the struggle to move on
Tropical Storm Idalia's Forecasted Track
Florida braces for the arrival of Idalia, which is forecast to become a major hurricane
'Gran Turismo,' a racing flick based on a true story, just edged out 'Barbie' for the checkered...
‘Gran Turismo’ takes weekend box office crown over ‘Barbie’ after all
A serious motorcycle crash was reported on Zion Street in Hartford on Aug. 28.
Serious motorcycle crash reported on Zion Street in Hartford