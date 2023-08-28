Student arrested after setting off firework in West Haven High School
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A student was arrested for setting off a firework in West Haven High School on Monday, according to police.
Authorities said the student set off a small firework in the hallway.
Nobody was hurt.
“This is an important reminder that the West Haven Board of Education and the West Haven Police Department enforce a strict zero-tolerance policy,” police said.
