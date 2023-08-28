UConn Sports
Student arrested after setting off firework in West Haven High School

West Haven police.
West Haven police.(West Haven Police Department / Facebook)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A student was arrested for setting off a firework in West Haven High School on Monday, according to police.

Authorities said the student set off a small firework in the hallway.

Nobody was hurt.

“This is an important reminder that the West Haven Board of Education and the West Haven Police Department enforce a strict zero-tolerance policy,” police said.

