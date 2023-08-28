UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Students head back to class in New Britain amid a number of improvements

By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students in New Britain headed back to class on Monday morning.

Channel 3 was outside of New Britain High School for the first day of school.

The staff said they worked hard to make improvements to make the upcoming school year one of the best yet.

For the last two months, administrators took steps to improve the curriculum, class variety, and safety.

The high school underwent a safety audit and had been implementing changes based on the returned 600 page report.

Last year, the local teachers union called for the school district to implement more safety and security policies at the high school.

As far as staffing went, despite a nationwide shortage of educators within schools, New Britain’s superintendent said the high school was 97.7 percent staffed.

Classes get underway at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College student from CT fatally shot after entering wrong home
The following is a technical discussion written by Channel 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Mostly Cloudy Today, Umbrella Weather Mid-Week
File image
Brawl breaks out at Corrigan Correctional Institution
Ferris wheel.
It’s fair season! Here’s the 2023 list
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically

Latest News

Students and teachers are ready for another year of academics.
Waterbury students head back to school
Audrey Penn - NYT best-selling author - WFSB
VIDEO: NYT best-selling author shares how her book can help with separation anxiety
A fight that involved a large crowd broke out outside of a movie theater in Manchester on Sunday.
DEVELOPING: Fight breaks out outside theater in Manchester
Safety was at the forefront for Waterbury Public Schools as students and teachers returned to...
VIDEO: Thousands of students head back to school in Waterbury