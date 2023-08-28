Students head back to class in New Britain amid a number of improvements

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students in New Britain headed back to class on Monday morning.

Channel 3 was outside of New Britain High School for the first day of school.

The staff said they worked hard to make improvements to make the upcoming school year one of the best yet.

For the last two months, administrators took steps to improve the curriculum, class variety, and safety.

The high school underwent a safety audit and had been implementing changes based on the returned 600 page report.

Last year, the local teachers union called for the school district to implement more safety and security policies at the high school.

As far as staffing went, despite a nationwide shortage of educators within schools, New Britain’s superintendent said the high school was 97.7 percent staffed.

Classes get underway at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

