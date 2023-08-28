UConn Sports
Teen seriously injured after being struck by vehicle outside UConn residence hall

A 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle outside a UConn residence hall on Sunday night.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
STORRS Conn. (WFSB) - A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a freak accident outside a UConn residence hall on Sunday night.

The juvenile, who is not enrolled at the university, was injured while helping a student move in at the North Residence Halls Complex.

According to UConn officials, the teen was injured after attempting to stop a vehicle that started rolling while it was out of gear.

The vehicle struck the juvenile and pinned them against a building.

According to preliminary reports from officials, the victim sustained serious injuries.

They were taken by ambulance to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

