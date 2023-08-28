Waterbury students head back to school

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Safety was at the forefront for Waterbury Public Schools as students and teachers returned to class on Monday morning.

The district said it will continue to frequently conduct practice drills such as shelter-in-place and lockdowns.

After it installed new cameras in some schools, the district said teachers will have a new set of eyes and ears.

On top of the measures, the district also launched a new alert system to communicate with first responders.

“We have an additional resource called mutual link, which provides an alert system and immediate response for our first responders. We have various monitors both within the police department as well as within Waterbury Public Schools that gives a real sense of what’s happening within Waterbury schools,” said Dr. Verna Ruffin, superintendent.

The changes went into effect while there were still more than 100 job vacancies in the school district.

According to Ruffin, the district was not where it wanted to be in terms of staffing numbers; however, there will be enough certified teachers for the school year.

She said the district will continue to work around the clock to fill positions.

Waterbury Public Schools partnered with several colleges. Officials said they will look at graduation lists and make offers to teachers who graduate during the winter months.

They said they were also looking at creative ways to show current staff how much they’re valued and appreciated to ensure they retain current staff.

