UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Waterbury students head back to school

By Olivia Schueller
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Safety was at the forefront for Waterbury Public Schools as students and teachers returned to class on Monday morning.

The district said it will continue to frequently conduct practice drills such as shelter-in-place and lockdowns.

After it installed new cameras in some schools, the district said teachers will have a new set of eyes and ears.

On top of the measures, the district also launched a new alert system to communicate with first responders.

“We have an additional resource called mutual link, which provides an alert system and immediate response for our first responders. We have various monitors both within the police department as well as within Waterbury Public Schools that gives a real sense of what’s happening within Waterbury schools,” said Dr. Verna Ruffin, superintendent.

The changes went into effect while there were still more than 100 job vacancies in the school district.

According to Ruffin, the district was not where it wanted to be in terms of staffing numbers; however, there will be enough certified teachers for the school year.

She said the district will continue to work around the clock to fill positions.

Waterbury Public Schools partnered with several colleges. Officials said they will look at graduation lists and make offers to teachers who graduate during the winter months.

They said they were also looking at creative ways to show current staff how much they’re valued and appreciated to ensure they retain current staff.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College student from CT fatally shot after entering wrong home
The following is a technical discussion written by Channel 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Mostly Cloudy Today, Umbrella Weather Mid-Week
File image
Brawl breaks out at Corrigan Correctional Institution
Ferris wheel.
It’s fair season! Here’s the 2023 list
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically

Latest News

New Britain High School first day of school - WFSB
Students head back to class in New Britain amid a number of improvements
Audrey Penn - NYT best-selling author - WFSB
VIDEO: NYT best-selling author shares how her book can help with separation anxiety
A fight that involved a large crowd broke out outside of a movie theater in Manchester on Sunday.
DEVELOPING: Fight breaks out outside theater in Manchester
Safety was at the forefront for Waterbury Public Schools as students and teachers returned to...
VIDEO: Thousands of students head back to school in Waterbury