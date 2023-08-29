UConn Sports
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Groton crash

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Groton police are investigating a deadly motor vehicle crash that occurred on Monday night.

Officers responded to several calls around 9:26 p.m. regarding a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Long Hill Road and Meridian Street Extension.

Two people in one vehicle sustained serious injuries, according to police.

One of the occupants was pronounced deceased after officers arrived, and another was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

It’s unknown what caused the crash, but officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police conducted an investigation.

Anyone with information to assist officers with their investigation can call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

