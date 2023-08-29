19-year-old arrested for driving 115 mph on I-84

Conn. (WFSB) - A 19-year-old was arrested for driving 115 miles per hour on I-84 east last Friday.

State police say they clocked a red Audi A7 going 115 mph near Exit 66 in Vernon around 8:10 p.m. Troopers were in the area enforcing the speed limit.

The driver drove past troopers and accelerated his speed.

Troopers radioed to units at Exit 68 in Tolland and a traffic stop was attempted. State police say the driver eluded police by swerving around traffic and driving into the shoulder.

“Due to the danger the vehicle posed to the public, Troopers terminated their attempts at stopping the vehicle,” state police said.

State police found the vehicle and driver on the UConn Storrs campus an hour later. The driver was taken into custody and his car was towed.

Police identified the driver as Vincent Rappoccio of Southington.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in Rockville court on September 19.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.