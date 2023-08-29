Back to School in Hartford: More than 100 new teachers welcomed on first day of class

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Public Schools headed back to class on Tuesday as the district sought to fill teaching vacancies.

School officials said students may encounter some unfamiliar faces on their first day back in class.

That’s because of the efforts by school staff and officials to address an ongoing teacher shortage.

According to the Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez,, about 190 new teachers were hired and about 60 vacancies remained.

While she said that may not be ideal, the district had 97 vacancies last year, which meant the staffing situation improved for Hartford Public Schools in time for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Torres-Rodriguez said they will prioritize their new “Lead Connector” program, which was designed so that educators with years of experience have the tools they need to mentor and support new teachers.

“This is an opportunity again for highly qualified teachers to take someone under their wing and mentor them [and] speak to them about what it’s like as a first-year teacher,” Torres-Rodriguez said to Channel 3.

Students can also expect to be more involved in district decision making.

The district launched a new project called the “Innovation Network.” Students at a handful of schools will design new experiences for their peers. It was launched after students attended a youth summit where they requested a direct hand in some of the changes made during the school year.

“We learn so much from young people, and to have an opportunity to sit and hear and learn from them, I really do enjoy that,” Torres-Rodriguez said.

The idea was to allow students room to grow into innovators.

“When you reflect on everything that they say and do, I’m hopeful,” the superintendent said.

