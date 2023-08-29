UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Bear formerly known as ‘Hank the Tank’ adjusting to life in Colorado sanctuary

When Henrietta was relocated to a Southern Colorado sanctuary in early August, it drew attention across the globe.
By Lauren Watson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – When Henrietta – the bear formerly known as “Hank the Tank” during her break-in spree across Nevada and California – was relocated to a Southern Colorado sanctuary in early August, it drew the attention of people across the globe due to her notoriety.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary’s Executive Director Pat Craig said it’s a chance not often granted to troublesome bears like her.

“In her situation, you know, she would’ve been put down had she not had the following she did, so she’s lucky to have that opportunity to have a second chance,” Craig told KKTV just before Henrietta’s release from her temporary enclosure to her permanent 230-acre forested home.

Craig said Henrietta’s adjustment to her new life has gone well, all things considered.

“She’s a wild bear used to her freedom, so when she was caught by the California Fish and Game, we went out there and immediately picked her up so she wouldn’t have to stay in a cage very long,” he said.

Her new life is a far cry from neighborhood break-ins; her food is now delivered to her daily, and she has other bears to spend time and make friends with.

“She’s got future friends that she’ll be hanging out with for the rest of her life there and getting her food delivered until she gets old and goes into, like, assisted living,” Craig said.

Craig said it’s a future that can’t be assured to every animal, but it’s the sanctuary’s goal to give it to those they can.

“That’s our whole mission here, is to give animals that were going to be scheduled to be euthanized or had nowhere else to go a second chance at life, and so we’re really glad that we had that opportunity for Henrietta and the other animals that we do support here,” he said.

The full interview with Craig is available below:

“In her situation, you know, she would’ve been put down had she not had the following she did, so she’s lucky to have that opportunity to have a second chance.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Groton crash involving dirt bikes
Group of dirt bikers took bike, left victims after deadly Groton crash
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain for early Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Rain, a storm chance and a drop in humidity
College student from CT shot, killed entering wrong home
College student from CT fatally shot after trying to enter wrong home
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-395 in Waterford
A 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle outside a UConn residence hall on Sunday night.
Teen seriously injured after being struck by vehicle outside UConn residence hall

Latest News

A second migrant has died in federal custody in Harlingen, following a girl's death there in May.
Migrant woman dies after a ‘medical emergency’ in Border Patrol custody in South Texas, agency says
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the state ahead of Idalia's landfall. (WCTV)
DeSantis on Idalia: Now is the time to evacuate
Front pages for the Marion County Record's latest weekly edition are displayed on a window at...
A judge told Kansas authorities to destroy electronic copies of newspaper’s files taken during raid
According to the Jefferson County deputy coroner, 19-year-old Khia Shields has been killed in...
‘Everybody loved their Khia’: 19-year-old college student shot, killed while sleeping