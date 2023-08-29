Best states for teen drivers: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the best states for teen drivers, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released its list of “2023′s Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers.”

It put Connecticut as the 4th best.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states based on 23 key metrics. The metrics included the number of teen driver fatalities, the average cost of car repairs, and the presence of impaired-driving laws.

Here’s Connecticut’s metric rankings, which led to its overall rank:

6th in teen driver fatalities per 100,000 teens

8th in teen DUIs per 100,000 teens

1st in presence of distracted-driving/texting-while-driving laws

14th in premium increase after adding teen driver to parent’s policy

1st in provision of teen driver’s graduated licensing program laws

10th in vehicle miles traveled per capita

28th in presence of occupant-protection laws

25th in presence of impaired-driving laws

The only states that ranked ahead of Connecticut were Oregon, New York, and New Jersey.

The worst states were Wyoming, Missouri, and Montana.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

