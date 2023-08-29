Community canvas in New Haven highlights school attendance

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - People in the Elm City hit the streets Tuesday to make sure kids will be in class when school starts up on Thursday.

The district wants students and their families to know that their attendance matters.

It is paying special attention to those starting kindergarten and high school.

New Haven Public School staffers and community volunteers were out connecting with students and their families.

“I really appreciate the surprise, everything they’ve been giving to us, the book bags, the books, the pencils,” said Asana Ahmed, a mother.

The district is reaching out to kindergartners and 9th graders like Salahudeen Abubakari making sure they are all set as they begin their first step or a new step in their education.

“I really appreciate it for supporting me, letting me know, they’ve got my back,” Abubakari said.

As part of the canvas, dropout prevention specialists like Jomar Camacho and others delivered bags filled with goodies and info for mom and dad.

According to the district, data shows kindergartners and 9th graders are subject to low attendance, likely connected with the academic, social and emotional challenges that often come with a new setting.

The canvas is about reaching out and forming a bond.

As New Haven Public Schools looks to end chronic absenteeism like most large school districts, it is also addressing a teacher shortage.

Earlier this week at its convocation, Superintendent Madeline Negron said they were down about 80 teachers, but still hiring, with a backup plan in place.

“Working specifically with all school staff, for example in high school, if teachers are willing to pick up a 6th class, of course, they will be compensated for it. Also assigning substitute teachers to every school that still has vacancies,” Negron said.

With classes set to start in just two days, Abubakari said he is looking forward to this next chapter.

“I just want to go to school and work really hard, be a great person in the future, that’s my dreams,” said Abubakari.

For those who were not home, they got a door hanger in both English and Spanish, providing info for parents and their kids, along with a simple message: Attend, Connect, Engage and Read.

The plan is to be back out canvasing again Wednesday, leading up to the first day of school on Thursday.

